AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 510 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,228,168 shares of company stock worth $222,930,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Datadog stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,434.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

