AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $38,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

