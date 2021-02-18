AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $43,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

LIT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

