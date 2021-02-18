AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $429.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 550.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

