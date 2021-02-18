AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $184.88 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

