Aegis Initiates Coverage on SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY)

Investment analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRCY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

