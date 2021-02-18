Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth $757,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avinger in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.