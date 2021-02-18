aelf Market Cap Hits $148.84 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $148.84 million and $54.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00062777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.81 or 0.00885695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00045164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.17 or 0.05026464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00017683 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

