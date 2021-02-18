Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.20. 4,291,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,685,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

