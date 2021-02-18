AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 4,158 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 2.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.72. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.92. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

