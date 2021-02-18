AGF Investments America Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 4.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

