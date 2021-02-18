AGF Investments America Inc. Sells 7,619 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $689.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total value of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,381.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

