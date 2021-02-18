AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 102,892 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,892 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $60,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after buying an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.29. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.04. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

