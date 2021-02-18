AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,151 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $105,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

PM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 24,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

