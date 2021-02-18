AGF Investments Inc. Has $76.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $76,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.67. 30,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

