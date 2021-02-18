AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 72,981 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,981 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.