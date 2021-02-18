AGF Investments Inc. Sells 337,575 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,813,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,575 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $87,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 104,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

