AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $67,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.72. 50,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,388. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

