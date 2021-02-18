AGF Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,487,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,016. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.83 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.46. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

