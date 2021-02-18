AGF Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

VRTX stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,094. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.