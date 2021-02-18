AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,644,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,893. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

