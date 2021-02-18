AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.34. 10,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.