Agilent Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

