Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $130.97 and last traded at $129.59, with a volume of 16188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.