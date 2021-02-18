Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

