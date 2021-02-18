Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

