AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading Up 24.4%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares were up 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 2,471,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,422,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

