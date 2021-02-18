Ajo LP Acquires 10,737 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.