Ajo LP Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,749 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.24% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

