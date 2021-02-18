Ajo LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,429 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,385,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

