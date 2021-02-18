Ajo LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,175 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 610,988 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $13,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

FAF stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

