Ajo LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380,031 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $838,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

BRX opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

