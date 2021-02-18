Ajo LP Has $2.72 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,905,537 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NAVI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

