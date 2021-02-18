Ajo LP Has $2.84 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,521,614 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 109.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.