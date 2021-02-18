Ajo LP Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,682 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

