Ajo LP Sells 2,294,483 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,294,483 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.