Ajo LP Sells 636,406 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 636,406 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.