Ajo LP Sells 647,166 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,166 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $206.46 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

