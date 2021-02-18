Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of DETNF stock remained flat at $$24.50 on Thursday. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

