Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 141,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,562. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

