Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Albemarle updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.25-3.65 EPS.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,979. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

