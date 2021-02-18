Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

