Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,077. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

