Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average is $269.32. The stock has a market cap of $732.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.