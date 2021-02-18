Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.32. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

