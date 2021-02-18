Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,036,772 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £36.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

In related news, insider Mark Culbert purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

