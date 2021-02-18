Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.70-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.679-2.706 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.