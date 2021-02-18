ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ALLETE stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,265. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.