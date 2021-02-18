ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.