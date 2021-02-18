Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NYSE ALSN traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 2,643,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,809. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

